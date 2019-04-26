London Book Fair announces Sharjah as 'Market Focus 2020'

By Wam

The London Book Fair, LBF, a global celebration of literature and publishing, has announced the Emirate of Sharjah as the 'Market Focus' at the 2020 LBF, to be held from 10th-12th March 2019.

Over 40 countries and regions from across the globe have participated in the LBF, including Mexico, South Africa, China, Australia, Korea, and Market Focus 2019, Indonesia.

The LBF Market Focus 2020 programme will include cultural events celebrating Emirati authors and books. It will also feature a professional networking programme for UK and international publishers to meet their UAE counterparts and explore partnership opportunities and look into ways to expand into global markets.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, was present during the announcement at the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival, in addition to Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, Jacks Thomas, Director of LBF, and Gavin Anderson, British Council, Country Director for UAE.

"We are delighted to be the LBF's Market Focus in 2020, as it gives us yet another opportunity to reinforce the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen bridges of cultural communication around the world," said Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri.

"London is the publishing capital of the world, and at LBF 2020, we will present Sharjah’s unique cultural journey, which has flourished and expanded beyond the Gulf to establish itself as a global hub," he added.

Sharjah’s Market Focus pavilion will be supervised by SBA and will showcase many cultural initiatives from across the emirate. It will also highlight SBA’s flagship initiative, Sharjah Publishing City, the world’s first publishing and printing free zone.