Low-income cancer patients in UAE to receive free medications

By Wam

Low-income patients unable to afford treatment for bladder and lung cancer will receive medication supplied by AstraZeneca, following the signing of a new agreement between the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the pharmaceutical company.

This Ministry of Health recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the multinational biopharmaceutical company, which will also benefit patients with lymphoma and acute asthma.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licenses, and Leon Wang, the Executive Vice-President, International AstraZeneca, in the presence of Dr. Ruqaya Al Bastaki, Director of MoHAP’s Drug Department, Dr. Rita Al Chalouhi, Pharmaceutical Advisor and AstraZeneca delegation.

Commenting on the initiative, Leon Wang, "This initiative, which includes new and innovative treatment for some types of cancer and respiratory diseases, would help patients, who are under limited medical insurance, to obtain their medicines from AstraZeneca free of charge."

Dr. Ruqaya Al Bastaki said that the agreement comes as a part of the Ministry’s programme to support the patients, praising AstraZeneca’s initiative that would help enhance community responsibility values for companies.

The parties discussed means of enhancing innovation in the pharmaceutical sector and fostering cooperation to develop treatment of chronic diseases, such as asthma, diabetes and heart diseases.