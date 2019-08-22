Ma'an rolls out new Abu Dhabi community engagement programme

By Wam

A new initiative to engage the Abu Dhabi community with solving social challenges has been launched today by the Authority of Social Contribution, Ma’an.

Beginning September, Ma’an’s Community Engagement Programme will provide individuals, government entities, companies and not-for-profit associations, with strategic direction on how people can contribute to social causes.

Forming a key pillar of the Authority’s mandate, Ma’an will work to offer more meaningful volunteering opportunities that directly address the social needs and priorities of the nation's capital.

Key groups that Community Engagement Programme aims to support include people of determination, seniors, children, women and vulnerable groups.

Marking World Senior Citizen’s Day, Ma'an Director-General Salama Al Ameemi today announced that the first initiative to be launched under the programme will be focused on integrating community seniors and celebrating their contribution to the community.

Launching in September at Yas Mall, a series of events will be held in community spaces across Abu Dhabi throughout the year where younger volunteers will spend a morning walking with a group of community seniors aged between 60 to 70 years old getting to know them and sharing stories, values and lessons between the generations.

Volunteers have been recruited by the Emirates Foundation and senior citizens have been identified by the Family Development Foundation and the Pension Fund.

Al Ameemi said, "Engaging and involving the community is an integral part of Ma’an’s mission to deliver social impact in Abu Dhabi. The roll-out of this important area of our work is an exciting development that will help us to achieve that."

"Through the Community Engagement Programme, we hope that people will see a big difference in Abu Dhabi - with an increase in the number of social programmes, an increase in the number of individuals involved in meaningful volunteering opportunities and more incentives and direction for organisations who want to support and contribute to the community.

"Ultimately though, the biggest impact that will be achieved will be an improvement in the lives of vulnerable social groups within our community that will feel more supported and valued than ever before," she explained.

Al Ameemi added, "Our first project from the Community Engagement Programme will focus on supporting the needs of community seniors, celebrating their contribution to society and fostering friendship and knowledge transfer between the generations. This focus demonstrates the importance we place on the treasured role of community seniors within our society.

"It also has the added benefit of encouraging active and healthy lifestyles in our senior citizens and our volunteers. I look forward to seeing this initiative evolve and improve as we roll-out over the coming months and receive feedback from the community," she noted.

Established in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Ma’an is part of the ‘Ghadan 21’ programme that is working to accelerate Abu Dhabi’s economy.