Mai Dubai to be the world’s first water company powered by 100% solar energy

By Staff

Mai Dubai celebrated their five-year anniversary this weekend with an announcement that it will be converting all their operations to solar energy before the end of this year.

The announcement was made by Mai Dubai’s CEO, Alexander van ‘t Riet in his speech to the company’s key customers and suppliers at the Four Seasons Hotel Resort Jumairah on Sunday 23 June.

According to Van ‘t Riet, Mai Dubai’s operations, including their total Water Treatment operation; bottle making; filling; packing; storage, dispatch and Head Office will be fully powered by Solar Energy.

The company currently runs on 75% solar power but by year-end it is expected to become the first bottled water company in the world to run on energy from the sun alone.

Van ‘t Riet chose to make the announcement at an event to celebrate Mai Dubai’s five-year anniversary and to honour all key stakeholders who have helped to ensure its success in becoming one of the most prominent bottled drinking water companies in the United Arab Emirates and the region.

The celebration was attended by His Excellency Saeed Al Tayer, CEO & MD of DEWA and Chairman of Mai Dubai as well as a large number of local government organizations and private companies.

“You are here today because we recognize that you have been instrumental to our success in these first five years of our existence. You were the early adopter: the supporter of that start-up called Mai Dubai. And we have enjoyed the vote of confidence from our Board of Directors, including our Chairman, His Excellency Saeed Al Tayer, who has been unwavering in his support. And of course, there has been you our Partners that have helped us become what we are today,” said Van ‘t Riet.

Saeed Al Tayer and Van ‘t Riet honored the company’s partners, which included local government organizations and private companies in recognition of their key role in helping Mai Dubai achieve its strategic objectives allowing it to occupy, in record time, a prominent position amongst the top.

Since its launch, Mai Dubai has become one of the leading bottled drinking water companies in the UAE and is a household name in several markets around the world.

Its bottled water is exported to over a dozen countries around the world and has won world-class awards, certifications and accolades.