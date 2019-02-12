Make-A-Wish Foundation event proceeds reach Dh175,000

By Wam

The UAE Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation held its second event to fulfil the wishes of 100 children with serious diseases in Yemen, Jordan and the UAE.

The event was attended by Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif Al Nahyan, Honorary President of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and wife H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President.

"We are proud, during the Year of Tolerance, to gather people from all nationalities, races and religions in the land of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to support children with chronic diseases. We thank Maison du Laby for hosting the event, whose proceeds amounted to AED175,000, which will provide funds for this humanitarian initiative," Sheikha Sheikha said.

Nafissa Salah, Business Advisor and Charity Activist, thanked the foundation for allowing them to express their appreciation for the UAE, a giving and generous country.

Since its establishment in 2003, the Foundation's mission lies in granting the wishes of children suffering from chronic or terminal ailments. So far, it has granted more than 3,000 wishes and spread joy, strength and hope to children and their families.