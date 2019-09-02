Make-A-Wish launches awareness campaign to fulfil wishes of cancer-stricken children

By WAM

The Make-A-Wish Foundation today launched a childhood cancer awareness campaign that will also help realise the wishes of children with the disease by raising donations via SMS.

The 30-day awareness campaign titled, 'Cancer Steals Childhood and A Wish Returns it', was fulfilled as per the directives of Shaikha Shaikha bint Saif Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Honorary Chairperson of the Foundation, and wife of Dr. Shaikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and was launched to coincide with 'Childhood Cancer Awareness Month' this September.

Speaking on the occasion, Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of the Foundation, said, "We want to celebrate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by realising the wishes of children with cancer, and provide them and their families with the strength and hope they need."

He added that throughout the month, awareness messages will be shared on social media highlighting the physical and psychological effects that face children diagnosed with the illness, including fear, isolation and low self-esteem. The campaign will also circulate SMS messages to collect donations to help make dreams come true.

Al Zubaidi said that realised wishes help children regain their experiences of happiness, play, imagination and fun and reinforces feelings of hope, strength and joy.