Maktoum and Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid attend Al Hai's wedding party

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, attended today the reception party organised by Jamal Mohammed Matter Al Hai in celebration of the marriage of his son Majid to the daughter of Tariq Majid Al-Futtaim.

The party, which took place at Meydan Hotel in Dubai, was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and number of officials, Armed Forces and police officers and a crowd of dignitaries.

