Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid receives CEOs of Uber, Careem

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today received, in the Executive Office in the Emirates Towers, Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, which is based in San Francisco, United States, US, and Mudassir Sheikha, CEO of Careem, which is based in Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum welcomed both guests and discussed, with them, the merger of their companies, after Uber acquired Careem for AED11 billion.

Khosrowshahi and Sheikha explained the purchasing process and how the merger will affect their employees, offices and cars, especially those of Careem, which was founded in Dubai and has become a reputable international company.

During the meeting, they also praised the safe investment environment that Dubai provides to major international companies as a regional centre. They also pointed out that Careem’s employees and its 17,000 limousines in Dubai, the UAE and around the region will become part of Uber after the merger, which will be completed within seven to eight months.

Sheikh Maktoum praised the merger and wished Uber success and advancement in its investment and expansion operations while affirming that the UAE, especially Dubai, is keen to provide the appropriate environment supported by laws that protect foreign investments, so they can grow, expand and provide opportunities for the youth of all nationalities, as well as a dignified living for the youth and their families in the UAE.