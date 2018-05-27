Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid sworn in as President of Dubai Financial Audit Authority

By
  • WAM
Published

Before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took oath as President of the Financial Audit Authority (FAA) at Za'beel Palace this evening.

Attending the ceremony was the H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Abdullah Mohammed Ghobash was also sworn in as Director-General of the Financial Audit Authority.

 

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon