Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid sworn in as President of Dubai Financial Audit Authority

Before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took oath as President of the Financial Audit Authority (FAA) at Za'beel Palace this evening.

Attending the ceremony was the H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Abdullah Mohammed Ghobash was also sworn in as Director-General of the Financial Audit Authority.