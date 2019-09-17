Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Strategic Affairs Council

By Dubai Media Office

Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today chaired a meeting of The Executive Council’s Strategic Affairs Council at the Emirates Towers, in the presence of the First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The meeting discussed a strategic plan for partnership with the private sector presented by the Department of Finance, as well as initiatives that it plans to implement in 2019-2021.

Sheikh Maktoum stressed the importance of enhancing partnership between the public and private sectors by diversifying collaboration in various sectors. “Closer integration between our public and private sectors will further enhance our competitiveness. The two sectors have capabilities and expertise that can help further stimulate economic growth and achieve even higher levels of development,” His Highness said. “We aim to stimulate our economic growth by further enabling and supporting the private sector’s growth. Our objective as a government is to provide the legislation and services that promote this partnership. The private sector is a key partner in the development and execution of economic policies,” His Highness said.

The Strategic Affairs Council also discussed the importance of enhancing the financial and procurement efficiency of the government. During the meeting, Smart Dubai presented an update on the progress of The Dubai Paperless Strategy, which aims to build a perfectly integrated paperless government framework, and create an administration that can devise robust plans and strategies to enhance people's happiness.

The first phase of the strategy greatly exceeded expectations with paper usage for internal transactions slashed by 57%, achieving 50% more than the target. The second phase, which involves six pillars including new digital services, seeks to reduce paper consumption by 50% in nine different government entities.