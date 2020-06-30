Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Strategic Affairs Council

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai today chaired a remote meeting of the Strategic Affairs Council of The Executive Council.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council and members of the Council attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed a number of issues including development of government services and the enhancement of Dubai’s infrastructure.

The remote meeting reviewed the results of a study conducted to assess ways to further improve government service centres. The study was conducted by ‘Dubai the Model Centre’, a subsidiary of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, in collaboration with the Department of Finance, Dubai Government Human Resources Department and Smart Dubai Department.

The study focused on five types of government channels that offer over 2,250 services, including 274 main services currently being digitised as part of the broader smart transformation initiative that aims to ensure 24/7 provision of services through digital channels.

During the meeting, Dubai Municipality presented the Dubai Sanitation Strategy developed as part of the government’s plan to enhance the emirate’s preparedness to meet the rising demands of its population.

Dubai Municipality forecasts a 50 per cent increase in black water due to the increase in population. Once completed, the Dubai Municipality’s deep tunnel project will significantly increase the efficiency of Dubai’s sanitation and sewage system with 13 main pumping stations and over 70 sub-stations having a total capacity of up to 1 million cubic metres per day with total power consumption of 273 gigawatts/hour.

The Strategic Affairs Council plays a key role in supporting policy development and strategic decision making in The Executive Council of Dubai by proposing plans for realising the leadership’s vision and developing innovative solutions to enhance government service.

