Maktoum bin Mohammed inaugurates Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Mosque in Al Quoz

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today inaugurated the Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Mosque in Al Quoz.

Covering over 38,000 square feet, the mosque can accommodate more than 900 worshippers.

The opening was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The building complex of the mosque features a ground-level hall that accommodates over 500 worshippers, a secondary hall that accommodates about 200 worshippers, a hall exclusively for women that accommodates 200 worshippers and a library. It also includes a 19,000 square feet Quran learning school.

The design of the Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Mosque is inspired by Islamic architecture. The new mosque is one of several mosques that will be named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.