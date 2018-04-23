Maktoum bin Mohammed opens Arabian Travel Market 2018

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today officially inaugurated the Arabian Travel Market, ATM, 2018, marking the start of the 25th edition of the show. The event will be held until 25th April, 2018.

Sheikh Maktoum was joined by Nick Pilbream, Divisional Director, Reed Travel Exhibitions, and other senior officials, who embarked on a tour of the exhibition, as the four-day industry showcase got underway.

This year’s show, which is taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre, has more than 400 main stand holders with representation from over 150 countries. With more than 40,000 visitors expected to attend, ATM 2018 will showcase over 2,500 exhibiting companies – of these, 100 will be making their show debut - and 65 national pavilions.

Celebrating its 25th year, ATM 2018 has adopted Responsible Tourism – including sustainable travel trends – as its main theme and this will be integrated across all show activities.