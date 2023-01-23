Man dies while rescuing her wife from drowning in Sharjah

By Emirates247

The rescue teams at the Sharjah Police and the Maritime Rescue Team at the Sharjah Civil Defence, in cooperation with the public, managed to rescue a woman from drowning, while pulled out the dead body of her husband, 24.

It was said that the husband had drowned while he was attempting to rescue his wife.

The competent teams and patrols responded immediately to a report received by the central operations room from an Arab on Sunday evening, stating that there was a drowning incident of an Asian woman and her husband in Al Mamzar beach,Sharjah.

The teams were able to provide the wife with the first aid and ensure her safety, while the body of her husband was recovered from the seawater, and efforts were made to revive him but unfortunately he didn't survive.

The police initiated investigations into the incident.

The police called on the public to refrain from swimming during weather fluctuations and to adhere to the directives issued in this regard by the competent authorities in the country in order to preserve public safety.

They further advise people to adhere to all controls and preventive measures, swim in the designated areas, stay away from areas of sea currents on which guidance panels are spread, avoid prohibited times, particularly the night, and follow the instructions of inspectors and rescuers.

