Man paid to travel world in 52 weeks

A man paid to travel the world in 52 weeks says it was the hardest job he's ever had.

Sebastian Modak was paid to visit all 52 places on the New York Times' annual '52 Places to Travel' list in the space of a year, which no days off.

He told Insider: "I didn't have a day off for a full year. No weekends, no day off. There was always something to do every day.

"It was like the ultimate FOMO. It's not just that you fear you're going to miss out on having an experience that you can have as a traveler, in a vacation area, I also wanted to get up early and hit the road because I had to, because I needed to take more photos and find a story, interview more people.

"So I had that pressure throughout the whole year. Yeah it was a dream job. It was also the hardest job I've ever had. I think probably the hardest job I ever will have."

