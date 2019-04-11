Mansour bin Mohammed honours winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has honoured the winners of the fifth Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award at a ceremony in Dubai.

Winners of this year’s edition of the award are:

Technology Category:

Best initiative in using social networking or intelligent technical application for learning and publishing Arabic - Birzeit University, Palestine.

Best initiative to develop and publish Arabic digital content or Arabic language processors - Arabic Wikipedia Team, Tunisia.

Education Category:

Best way to teach and learn Arabic in early education - Lughati Initiative, United Arab Emirates.

Best initiative for teaching Arabic in school education (Grades 1 to 12) - EmSAT Arabic, United Arab Emirates.

Best initiative to teach Arabic to non-Arabic speakers - Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ISESCO), Saudi Arabia

Culture, Intellect and Knowledge Society Category:

Best artistic, cultural or intellectual work to serve the Arabic language - Abjjad Initiative, Jordan.

Best initiative to promote reading culture and knowledge society - Reading Network, Morocco.

Linguistic Policy, Planning and Arabisation Category:

Best language policy and planning initiative - Mahmood Mohamed Abdel Atti, Egypt.

Best localisation or translation project - Eman Mohamed Bushnak, Jordan.

Media and Communication Category:

Best work in Arabic language in electronic and social media - The Book Club, United Arab Emirates

Chairman of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award Mohamed Al-Murr said the Award is attracting significant attention in the Arab World due to the support of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He added that the Award aims to establish the UAE as a centre of excellence in the Arabic language.

Al-Murr further said: "The Award identifies and honours exceptional initiatives in different categories, raises awareness of the importance of personal and institutional initiatives to develop the Arabic language and encourages young people to innovate in the way they promote the Arabic language. The award also promotes Arabisation in different fields of knowledge and seeks to benefit from the experiences of cultures across the world."

This year, the Award’s organising committee received 2,088 application, and shortlisted 223 entries.

The award ceremony was held during the opening of the eighth International Arabic Language Conference, which is being held from 11th to 13th April in Dubai.