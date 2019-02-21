Mansour bin Zayed attends camel race at Al Wathba

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Emirates Camel Racing Federation, attended today the opening of the Annual Camel Racing Festival at Al Wathba racetrack.

Sheikh Mansour honoured the government and private entities sponsoring the festival.

The honoured officials included Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and other senior officials.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Mansour attended a luncheon, hosted in his honour by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan.