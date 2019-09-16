Mansour bin Zayed attends closing ceremony of Mohamed bin Salman Camel Festival

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has underlined the robust, longstanding relations binding the UAE and Saudi Arabia under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour made the statements as he attended today with Saudi Crown Price Mohamed bin Salman Abdul Aziz Al Saud the closing ceremony of the Mohamed bin Salman Camel Festival, one of the world's largest such races in Taif Camel Racecourse.

Sheikh Mansour conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Saudi Crown Prince and his sincere wishes for further prosperity and progress to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Saudi Monarch.

He congratulated the Saudi Crown Prince on the remarkable success of the Camel Festival and its accompanying heritage activities, which started in mid-August.

The festival, attended by a number of Gulf and Arab delegations along with followers of this deeply-rooted sport, aims to showcase and boost the camel racing heritage of the Kingdom and Gulf Arab countries, featuring sports, cultural and entertainment activities alongside educational workshops for camel owners and visitors interested in camel sports.

Sheikh Mansour participated in honouring the race's top-runners, with the UAE Presidential Camels excelling themselves and securing the lead for the second straight year.

The festival's awards amounted to SAR53 million and saw the participation of 13,377 camels.