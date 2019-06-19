Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Supreme Committee for Abu Dhabi's Water and Electricity

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Abu Dhabi's Water and Electricity Sector, today chaired the Committee’s meeting to discuss the latest updates relating to the financial and operating performance of the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, TAQA.

The meeting, held at the Presidential Palace, addressed the company's initiatives, projects and strategies in addition to approving its financial results.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry and Deputy Chairman of the Committee; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, ADNOC Group CEO ; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance; Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy; and Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Power Corporation.