Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala board meeting

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Vice Chairman of the Mubadala Board of Directors, has chaired the Mubadala's board meeting at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the board reviewed the company's financial and operational performance and the progress of its work on the company's projects inside and outside the country.

Board members also discussed a number of topics on the agenda and took appropriate decisions.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority and Mubadala Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed, and Mahmood Ebraheem Al Mahmood.