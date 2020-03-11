Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala's board meeting

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Vice Chairman of the Mubadala Investment Company Board of Directors, has chaired the Mubadala's board meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the board members reviewed the progress of the Group's investments, the current status of ongoing projects, and latest developments in global financial markets. A number of decisions in relation to the company's investments were adopted.

Also deliberated were a number of topics on the agenda and appropriate decisions were taken.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority and Mubadala Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, along with Mahmood Ebraheem Al Mahmood and Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.