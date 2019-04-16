Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of Khalifa Education Award

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Education Award, today honoured, at the Emirates Palace Hotel, the national and Arab winners of the 12th Khalifa Education Award 2019. The Khalifa Award for Education was established to reward the efforts of all who excel in the educational field, to celebrate their efforts and creativity, and to recognize their work in research, projects and programs everywhere.

In its 12th round, the award offered the following domains: The Morale Educational Personality Domain; Domains on UAE Level; Public Education, People with Special Needs, & Education and Community Service; Domains within the UAE and Arab World; Higher Education; Educational Researches; Educational Projects and Programmes; Creativity in Teaching the Arab Language and Educational Writing for Children.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Mansour announced the launch of the "Global Khalifa Award for Early Education," as one of the categories of the next edition of the Khalifa Education Award, to support and encourage research studies, best practices and innovation, and promote the culture of excellence and innovation in early education.

Sheikh Mansour honoured Sheikha Aza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation in Ajman, who is the winner of the Education Personality Award, and more four Emirati outstanding families.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Security and Ports Affairs Division.

In his speech, Sheikh Mansour stated that the award acquired its strength and value from its name, as it carries the name of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has prioritised the country’s education system, due to his belief that education is the driving force of the nation’s development, as well as to achieve the objectives of the agenda of the UAE Centennial 2017.

He also pointed out that the UAE’s education system is being supported by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

"We are talking today about the process of education and its development, and I remember the words of the Founder of the UAE’s renaissance, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who said that educated citizens are the true wealth of any advanced country and the progress of countries are measured by their level of education. These words have become a way of work and life for all Emiratis since 1971," Sheikh Mansour said.

"The Founding Father was the keenest to establish academic establishments both inside and outside the country, and today we are reaping the rewards of what he established, by honouring educated people during the 12th Khalifa Educational Award who have demonstrated the words of the Founding Father, through their persistence and determination in building an Arab generation equipped with knowledge and science," he added.

"We are proud of the global achievements of the UAE in the area of education, which is the cornerstone of the cultural and developmental renaissance of the country that is celebrating the Year of Tolerance. Therefore, we appreciate all constructive efforts to reinforce the education system," Sheikh Mansour further added.

The ceremony began with the arrival of its patron, Sheikh Mansour, which was followed by a recital of the Quran by the student, Abdulrahman Al Ameri, from the Al Etihad School. Sheikh Mansour then honoured the winners of the award.

The award follows the highest international standards and requirements, consists of a specialist jury, and attracts leading education specialists from around the world.

The ceremony included the honouring of the winners of various categories and sub-categories, which are the "Public Education Category" (innovative teacher and Arab innovative teacher); the "People of Determination Category" (individuals, institutions and centres); the "Higher Education in the Country and the Arab Region Category" (distinguished university professor in scientific education); the "Higher Education in the Arab Region Category" (distinguished university professor in the field of teaching); the "Education and Community Services Category" (institutions and distinguished Emirati family); the "Educational Research in the Arab Region Category" (educational research), and the "Children’s Education Writing in the Country and the Arab Region Category" (educational innovation).

At the end of the ceremony, Amal Afifi, Secretary-General of the Award, presented the "Award Shield" as a gift to Sheikh Mansour, in appreciation of his role in supporting the award. He then took a souvenir photo with the winners.