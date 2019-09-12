Mansour bin Zayed meets Brazilian Ambassador, reviews ties

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has received Fernando Luis Lemos Igreja, Ambassador of Brazil to the UAE, and explored ways of boosting UAE - Brazil ties across different sectors.

At the meeting, both sides discussed means of developing cooperation in the investment, economic and development fields, for the benefit of two friendly countries and peoples.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.