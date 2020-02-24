Mansour bin Zayed meets Chief of Staff of Algerian Army

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today met with Major General Saïd Chengriha, Acting Chief of Staff of the Algerian National People's Army, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.

Chengriha is visiting the UAE to attend the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX, and the Simulation and Training Exhibition and Conference, SimTEX, currently staged at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Sheikh Mansour and Chengriha discussed the cooperation between the UAE and Algeria, as well as ways of enhancing and developing them in various areas. They also exchanged views on issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and Faris Mohammed Ahmed Suhail Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.