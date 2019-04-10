Mansour bin Zayed pays condolences to Al Salmeen Al Mansouri family

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today extended his condolences on the death of Mansour bin Nasser Al Salmeen Al Mansouri.

His Highness also offered his condolences to Obaid Mohammed Al Salmeen Al Mansouri on the death of his son, Saif, during his visit to the mourning majlis in Al Ain.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest their souls in peace.