Mansour bin Zayed praises Emirati-Saudi cooperation in archiving, documentation

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the National Archives, expressed his appreciation for the Saudi Cabinet of Ministers, which issued, during its last meeting that was led by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, a resolution to approve a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, that was signed by the the UAE National Archives and the "Darat King Abdul Aziz."

The MoU aims to strengthen the cultural integration between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in archiving and heritage preservation.

Sheikh Mansour said that that the ties between the two countries, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Salman, are strong and deep and are based on similar visions and stances and joint coordination. The signing of the MoU will pave the way for a new era of cooperation in preserving their joint history, he added.

Hamad bin Abdulrahman Al Midfa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NA, said that the cooperation between the NA and Darat King Abdul Aziz are strong and will witness further development, due to the MoU.

He also praised the role of Darat King Abdul Aziz in documenting the history of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region and expressed his hope that the MoU will lead to a beneficial partnership.

The MoU, which was signed in March, aims to promote the efforts of both sides and enable them to benefit from historic archive material, as well as to improve their bilateral relations, exchange experts and expertise, share information and historic archive resources, organise training programmes, seminars, conferences and workshops, in line with relevant laws in both countries.