Mansour bin Zayed presides over 1st meeting of 50-year Development Plan Committee

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the 50-year Development Plan Committee, emphasised that preparing for the future with an ambitious vision is a rooted approach of the UAE led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

While chairing the first meeting of the 50-year Development Plan Committee, Sheikh Mansour said, "The announcement of 2020: Towards the next 50 reflects the leadership thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, that focuses on the human being and improving his living conditions in all walks of life."

He added, "The UAE continues its journey while following the steps of the founding fathers who, with their wise vision, established pillars of cultural renaissance, progress and prosperity that focuses on human being and continues building on this pioneering exceptional heritage to shape features of life of the future generation."

Sheikh Mansour also stressed the importance of effective participation of all segments of the society in developing the future of human cadres in the UAE.

He stated the significant role of the committee in implementing the country’s directives and the leadership's vision in preparing for the next stage. This would be by enhancing the readiness for the future and adopting a proactive approach that explores the coming global challenges and changes, to achieve the objectives the year of preparation for the next 50 Years to position the UAE in the first rank globally by the centenary anniversary of its establishment.

Members of the committee include Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Deputy Chairman of the Committee; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, Director General of the Prime Minister's Office of UAE and Secretary-General of the Committee.

The committee also includes Dr. Mohammad Rashid Ahmad Al Hameli, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai; Sultan bin Ali bin Butti Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council; Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary-General of Ajman's Executive Council; Dr. Mohammed Abdul Latif Khalifa, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah; Humaid Rashid Humaid Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court.

The committee reviewed the work plan and strategic approach for the first phase of the UAE Centennial and discussed the formation of joint working teams at the federal and local levels to oversee the sectors of the plan. It also reviewed the formation of a national team of elite Emirati minds and those with the expertise to design future plans.

The audience spoke of the importance of enhancing community participation nationwide by involving all segments of society, especially the youth, private sector companies and institutions.

The Committee is tasked to set a complete concept for the comprehensive development plan for the UAE and the time frame for its implementation.

The committee also is working on setting up new economic map for the UAE, developing vital sectors and preparing them for the future, setting an integrated vision for Emirati society, designing and consolidating the system of productive and cultural values for new generations to prepare them for the next 50 years, and enhancing coordination between federal and local departments and the private sector in future planning process.

