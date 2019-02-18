Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman of Saudi ash-Shoura Council, Sudan's Defence Minister

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received today Dr. Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh, Chairman of the Majlis ash-Shura (Consultative Assembly) of Saudi Arabia, at IDEX 2019.

Al ash-Sheikh is currently visiting the UAE at the invitation of the Federal National Council, FNC.

They discussed the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields to meet the aspirations of the leadership and peoples of the two sides.

They also discussed issues of mutual concern.

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mansour also received Sudan's Defence Minister Lieutenant-General Awad Ibn Ouf at IDEX 2019. They also discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Sudan and ways to develop them for the benefit of the two countries. They also reviewed cooperation in a number of various domains for the advantage of the two fraternal countries.

The meetings were also attended by Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Madfa, Secretary-General for the Supreme Council of the Union at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.