Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief Minister of Indian state of Kerala

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has received Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of the Indian state of Kerala and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the UAE and Kerala in the economic, development, investment and cultural fields in the best interest of the two friendly peoples.

They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President attended the meeting.