Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Uzbekistan upon arrival in UAE

By WAM

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, arrived here Sunday on a multi-day visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Flight Terminal in Abu Dhabi, the President of Uzbekistan was welcomed by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Sheikh Mansour welcomed President Mirziyoyev to the VIP Hall and discussed with him the cooperation and friendship ties between UAE and Uzbekistan and ways to enhance them in all fields.

Present was Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, who is heading the honorary mission accompanying the President of Uzbekistan.