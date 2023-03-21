March 23 will be the first day of Ramadan in the UAE

By E247

The UAE has announced that March 23 will be the first day of Ramadan in the Emirates.

Religious Adviser at the Presidential Court, Dr. Farouk Hamadeh said, “The committee to investigate the crescent of Ramadan is now connected to all parts of the country and neighboring countries, and I believe that the crescent cannot be seen today, and the month of Sha’ban will be 30 days, and the beginning of Ramadan will be the day after tomorrow, March 23.”

Earlier in the evening, the Saudi moon sighting committee announced that the Thursday would be the first day of Ramadan in the Kingdom.

The committee said, “The Crescent for the month of Ramadan was NOT SEEN in Saudi Arabia today, subsequently Thursday 23rd March 2023 will be the first Day of Ramadan. Taraweeh Prayers will begin following Isha Prayers tomorrow."

The Gulf state of Qatar announced that tomorrow, Wednesday, is the completion of the month of Sha`ban, and Thursday is the first day of the month of Ramadan.

Presided over by Abdullah Sultan Bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, the meeting was attended by several high-ranking officials.

The Shariah courts across the country also monitored and notified the committee, while the Lunar Calendar Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department will continue to gather evidence and report its findings to the Moon-Sighting Committee.

