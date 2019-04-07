By Staff

In celebration of International Health Day which falls on 7 April 2019, we looked up this Award-nominated Healthy Chicken Rotisserie and found it to be the juiciest, tastiest chicken in the city. This homegrown, dubai-born restaurant has two branches, the main one is tucked along Al Wasl road, Manara at API1000 complex, a premium, from-the-earth kitchen developed by a husband and wife team setting out to provide what we like to call an affordable luxury experience focusing on free range, hormone and antibiotic-free, fresh, locally sourced chicken served in good oI' rotisserie fashion.

Marinated Honestly - Cooked Intimately - Served Passionately is what they Promise!

The vibe, restaurant and menu is quirky and fun. The full Monty for example, is a whole chicken and is the star of the show, comes with two generous sides and three home-made sauces. Whereas, the Peckish fitness bowls are too good to be true and are offered in different varieties like the low-cal, chilli box or the garden box and are the best option for a quick healthy meal, office lunch, or after a work-out hunger-crusher or if your simply watching your weight.

The freshly-made Chicken Bone broth, full with minerals, protein, collagen and prepared with much care as the chicken, is also their best-seller, it is nothing you have ever tried. Shots of it are offered for free as a pre-meal bonus (and believe me you will want more) also offered in bowls or as pouches to take home.

All their drinks and sauces are made from scratch, all sugar-free and bursting with flavor, the banana ketchup sauce for example, is a chef twist on a recipe from the Philippines and the children especially love it.

As for these little roosters, their menu offers similar options to that of the adults, fresh chicken, broth-infused brown rice, wood-fire charcoal grilled (never fried) burgers and also a veggie option too. No frozen, bland unhealthy meals here Mamas.

They offer a variety of delicious desserts like the kurtos Kalcs (chimney cake) but our obvious favorite is their healthy vegan brownie, free from sugar, gluten, dairy and full of flavor and goodness!

Comes in two toppings: orange zest and hazelnut.