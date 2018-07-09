Marine transit ferry 7 million riders in first half of 2018

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has revealed that the total ridership of marine transit modes in Dubai has clocked 7,182,435 riders during the first half of this year. Abras accounted for the biggest number of commuters ferrying as much as 6,867,348 riders.

"Serving 7,182,435 riders in six months by marine transit means is indicative of the public uptake of marine transit modes, which offer users enjoyable and convenient rides," said Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

"Abras, be it traditional, electrical or air-conditioned, have accounted for the biggest share of ridership by ferrying as much as 6,867,348 riders in the first six months of this year. The attractiveness of abras adds to their historical marine transit modes combining a unique blend of the past and the future. The Water Bus came second lifting 199,430 riders, followed by Ferry, which lifted 105,477 riders, ahead of the Water Taxi which ranked fourth serving 10,180 riders," he explained.

"RTA is always keen on capitalising on the expertise of countries with advanced marine transit means to review the latest techniques and trends of manufacturing and improve marine transit modes. It was acquainted with the experience of Norway to familiarise with the electrical propulsion systems and the best ways and means adopted in this regard," he added.

"RTA always seeks to develop strategic plans for improving marine transit modes at world-class standards befitting the profile of Dubai amongst the world’s top metropolis," concluded Bahrozyan.