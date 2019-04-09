‘Martyrs Mosque’ opens in Dubai

By WAM

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness the Ruler's Court in Dubai, officially opened the new ‘Martyrs Mosque’ located at Muhaisnah area in Dubai.

The mosque was built following a generous donation from H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Built at a cost of AED18 million, the ‘Martyrs Mosque’ replaces the old cemetery mosque. The exterior design of the mosque, which can serve 1,625 worshippers, is inspired by traditional Emirati architecture. The mosque also features a women’s prayer hall, which can accommodate 300 worshippers.

The official opening ceremony was attended by Ibrahim Bu Milha, Adviser to the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs; Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of Dubai's Department of Finance, DoF, and Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, DGHR.