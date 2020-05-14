Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, healthcare facilities

By WAM

In line with the directives of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the Punitive and Correctional Establishments, PCE, distributed to workers and healthcare facilities, medical masks manufactured by inmates.

The PCE initiative was launched to mark the 'Zayed Day for humanitarian Action' and to contribute to the ongoing efforts aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Teams from the PCE distributed 30,000 masks, produced as part of the Interior ministry's rehabilitation programmes, to the workers in industrial areas.

The masks were manufactured as per the highest international standards and specifications of the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.