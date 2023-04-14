Mattel partners with Dubai Cares to provide children and youth with the priceless gift of education this Eid

By E247

Embracing the spirit of giving during the holy month of Ramadan and in the lead up to Eid Al Fitr, Mattel is donating 20% of its sale proceeds to Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in support of children and youth’s education in developing countries. As customers shop for their Eid gifts, they have the opportunity to make a significant difference in a child's life by purchasing toys from Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher Price, MEGA or Uno, Scrabble and Pictionary games from one of Toys “R” Us’ ten branches across Dubai or online*.

The initiative was launched at the start of Ramadan and will only continue until Eid Al Fitr with the aim of raising AED120,000 by the end of this Holy Month.

Zeina El Massri, Head of Marketing at Al Shula, Official Distributor of Mattel in the GCC said: “In addition to being a period filled with the spirit of humility and self-restraint, Ramadan is also a time for giving back. And giving more children access to education is a cause we fully support. Partnering with Dubai Cares for this initiative means that for every child that receives a Mattel gift, another child is receiving the gift of education, which should not be taken for granted.”

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Mattel on this Ramadan initiative to provide the precious gift of education to children and youth in developing countries. We appreciate Mattel's efforts to involve its customers in this campaign during the holy month of Ramadan, allowing them to contribute to a noble cause directly. As we continue to play a significant role in shaping the global education agenda, we rely on the valuable support of business organizations like Mattel and their customers, to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those in need and create a brighter future for generations to come."

Dubai Cares was established in 2007 and works towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education. Since its inception, it has reached over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries through its impactful education programs.

To take part in this initiative, visit any Toys “R” Us store in Dubai or visit the Toys “R” Us website*.



