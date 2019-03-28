Mauritania's President confers Order of National Merit on UAE Ambassador

By Wam

President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania has conferred Order of National Merit, Mauritania's most prestigious honour, on Isa Abdullah Masoud Al Kalbani, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, at the end of his term as Ambassador to Mauritania.

The award was presented by Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Mauritania, during a meeting held at ministry's premises.

On the occasion, Ambassador Al Kalbani thanked the Mauritanian authorities for the appreciation and cooperation he received during his stay in Mauritania, praising the brotherly relations between the two countries.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials.