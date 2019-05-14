Mawaqif parking ticket to be used in all parking bays in Abu Dhabi

By Wam

The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, in Abu Dhabi has announced that premium parking tickets can be used in all premium and standard parking bays in Abu Dhabi. Whereas standard parking tickets can only be used in standard parking bays in all areas in Abu Dhabi Island.

Khamis Al Dahmani, Head of Mawaqif Team, stated that this initiative aims to facilitate the use of parking bays and improve the level of services offered to the public. Al Dahmani urged the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block vehicles or traffic flow.

He also advocated the public to adhere to the regulations regarding the resident permit parking bays and not to park their vehicles from 09:00 pm to 08:00 am.

Al Dahmani noted that all people attending Tarawih prayers will be exempted from Mawaqif fees in the parking bays surrounding mosques during the prayers’ time, provided that they do not block vehicles or traffic flow. Vehicles parked illegally will be towed after informing the customer by an SMS.

ITC calls on the public to comply by Mawaqif regulations and not to park their vehicles illegally to maintain the traffic flow and the overall look of the city.