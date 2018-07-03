Mawaqif parking to be implemented across Abu Dhabi

The Department of Transport, DoT, in Abu Dhabi has announced that it will fully implement Mawaqif parking in all areas in Abu Dhabi Island by 18th August, 2018. The Department called upon all vehicle owners to cooperate and apply for resident parking permits before the implementation date to avoid violations.

DoT said that this step comes in part of its endeavors to implement its regulation plan and organise parking spaces in Abu Dhabi and enhance traffic flow. The initiative will also help reduce the time spent looking for parking spaces, support the use of public transport means, protect the environment by reducing the greenhouse gases emission, and maintain the overall look of the emirate.

Each zone will be specified using signage instead of the usual painting system; black and turquoise for standard parking and white and turquoise for premium parking.

Tenants and property owners can apply for a resident parking permit as well as additional ones for immediate family members living in the same residence, with two permits allowed per household. The permit will be issued specifically for the vehicle and zone where the residence is located.

The annual fees for a resident's parking permit for non-nationals is AED800 for the first permit, and AED1,200 for any additional ones. Permits can also be issued biannually for AED400 for the first permit and AED600 for a second one depending on the remaining time of the tenant contract or as per the tenant’s request. UAE national families living in villas will not be subjected to any fees, and those living in apartments are eligible for four free resident permits following DoT’s approval.

To apply a residential permit, the following documents are required: a land plan (for owners and tenants), an attested tenancy contract, a copy of the Emirates ID, a copy of the vehicle registration, and a water and electricity bill.

The permit also allows holders free use of available parking bays in the area.