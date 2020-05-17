MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 with AED19 million

By WAM

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment (MBRCH) has contributed AED19 million to the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).

Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Adviser of the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRCH, said the Establishment’s contribution is part of its responsibility towards the UAE community without regard to race, religion or nationality. The Fund provides an opportunity for business leaders and leading national institutions to help ease the challenges faced by people and support efforts to mitigate the repercussions of COVID-19.

The MBRCH is a pioneering institution in the field of charitable and humanitarian work both within and outside the UAE. Its contribution to the Fund is aimed at helping mitigate the health, economic and social impact of the virus and supporting those in need amidst the current circumstances.

Bu Melha stressed the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide all forms of support for the initiatives and institutions under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 announced by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) aims to facilitate community contributions and donations towards combating the COVID-19 outbreak. The Fund seeks to forge collaboration with government entities, charity associations and members of society to help ease economic, social and health challenges in the current period.

