MBRU students showcase research at annual conference

By Wam

Medical students from the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, MBRU, presented their thought-provoking research projects at the annual MBRU Medical Student Research Day, held at the MBRU campus in Dubai Healthcare City.

The conference gave 49 third-year medical students a platform to display their engaging work across four main strands: biomedical, clinical, public health, and medical education research. The work, a key component of the six-year Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery, MBBS, degree programme, was supervised by research mentors from the MBRU as well as the Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, AJCH, and the Mediclinic City Hospital, both clinical academic affiliates of the MBRU.

"There is a strong emphasis in our curriculum on critical thinking and applications of the scientific method. Over the course of structured modules that span five semesters, our students are introduced to the disciplines of statistics, epidemiology and research methodology. This journey culminates in a research project lead by the student and supervised by our faculty. We hope that in doing so, we will graduate doctors who are life-long learners and evidence-based scholars. Not only will they be critical consumers of knowledge, but we hope they will also contribute to the generation of new knowledge." said Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Dean of the College of Medicine at MBRU.

Public health projects displayed at the conference included research into Vitamin D deficiency, body image, eating disorders, and sleeping patterns.

Other research projects showcased included biomedical research work investigating the genetic variants of autism spectrum disorder and the prevalence of mosquito-borne viruses in the UAE.