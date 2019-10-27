MBZUAI sees over 3,000 applicants in one week

By WAM

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, MBZUAI, the first graduate-level, research-based artificial intelligence, AI, university in the world, has received immediate interest from graduate students across the globe, with 3,200 starting the application process.

The applicants include 1,681 potential students in the last step of their application process and 234 completing their applications within the first week of the University’s launch on 16th October 2019.

The majority of applications were received from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Egypt, India, and China.

Commenting on the widespread interest in the University, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the MBZUAI Board of Trustees, said, "The level of interest in such a short time is a very encouraging sign."

"MBZUAI is attracting prospective students from around the world, affirming the UAE leadership’s vision of investing in human potential and enabling societies through knowledge and education to find practical solutions to some of the biggest challenges in the world, and further establishing the UAE and Abu Dhabi as a global hub for innovation and higher education," he added.

Professor Michael Brady, Interim President of MBZUAI, said, "It is gratifying that there has already been such a strong expression of interest so quickly after the announcement. This reaffirms our belief that there is a need for MBZUAI, as the world’s first higher education institution dedicated to artificial intelligence. MBZUAI will train future leaders in the field while consolidating its role as a world-class force in AI research."

MBZUAI will offer Master of Science and PhD level programmes in key areas of AI – machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing – while also engaging policymakers and businesses around the world so that AI is harnessed responsibly as a force for positive transformation.

The University will provide all admitted students with a full scholarship, plus benefits such as a monthly allowance, health insurance, and accommodation. MBZUAI will work with leading local and global companies to secure internships, and will also assist students in finding employment opportunities.

Graduate students can apply to MBZUAI via the University’s website. The first class will commence coursework at the University’s Masdar City campus in September 2020.

To be eligible to study at MBZUAI, graduate students must meet with certain criteria.

For MSc programmes, applicants must have completed a Bachelor of Science or equivalent from an accredited university or college recognised by the UAE Ministry of Education. The applicant should be amongst the top 20 percent of the class, with academic transcripts showing a minimum CGPA of 3.2 (on a 4.0 scale), or equivalent. They must also hold an Internet-based TOEFL minimum overall score of 90, with 20 or above in each element, taken in one sitting, or IELTS (academic) minimum grade of 6.5, with 6.0 or above in each element, taken in one sitting.

A Graduate Record Examination, GRE, General score is a plus and would be considered in the evaluation of the applicants. Students must also present a statement of purpose in their application.

For PhD programme applicants, they must have completed a Master of Science or equivalent from an accredited university or college recognised by the UAE Ministry of Education. Applicants should be amongst the top 20 percent of the class, with minimum CGPA of 3.2 (on a 4.0 scale), or equivalent. They must also highlight English-language proficiency, with either internet-based TOEFL minimum overall score of 90, with 20 or above in each element, taken in one sitting, or IELTS (academic) minimum grade of 6.5, with 6.0 or above in each element, taken in one sitting.

The GRE General score is also considered a plus for PhD applicants, and would be considered in their evaluation. PhD applicants must also submite a statement of purpose and a research proposal in their application.