Medical evacuation of injured UAE citizens from southern Türkiye

By WAM

As part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), in coordination with the Ministry of Defence, carried out the medical evacuation of three Emirati citizens and returned them to the country.

The citizens had been moderately injured in the earthquake that struck southern Türkiye at dawn on Monday, 6th February, 2023.

It is worth noting that MoFAIC issued a statement to UAE citizens in the countries affected by the earthquake, stressing the importance of taking precautions and staying away from affected areas. MoFAIC also urged Emirati citizens in the affected countries to report and communicate emergency cases to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on the emergency line 0097180024, in addition to registering in Twajudi.

