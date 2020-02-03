Meetings of UAE ambassadors, representatives of missions begins today

By WAM

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the 14th forum of UAE ambassadors and representatives of missions abroad began yesterday.

The five-day meeting, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is being held from February 2-6 at the Ministry’s public diwan.

The first day of the forum was inaugurated by Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State, who in his opening speech highlighted the UAE’s approach to diplomatic moderation and foreign policy.

Nusseibeh also stressed that the participation of some 200 Emirati ambassadors, consuls, and directors reflects the strength of the diplomatic corps, stating, "This makes us proud of what the UAE has accomplished since its establishment nearly fifty years ago."

"Preparing for the country’s fiftieth anniversary reminds us of its achievements and those that await us in the next fifty years. The first 50 years of the UAE's existence have witnessed unprecedented growth, stability and prosperity. Over the next fifty years, we are looking forward to a period when the UAE will leave a positive mark on human civilisation," he added.

The forum began with a speech by Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut to travel to the International Space Station, who described his career and discussed the details of his mission, as well as the similarities between himself and the UAE diplomatic corps.

Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Hedayah, the International Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism, and Chairman of the World Council of Muslim Communities, spoke about the UAE’s leading efforts to promote tolerance and interfaith dialogue.

The forum’s first day included a dialogue session entitled "The Importance of Security Council Membership to the UAE," with the participation of keynote speaker Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, along with Karen Pierce, UK Representative to the UN, and Jeffrey Feltman, Visiting Fellow from the Brookings Institution and Former UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs.

The forum, which is held annually in Abu Dhabi as part of the Ministry’s keenness to encourage interaction between ministers, officials, UAE ambassadors and representatives abroad, aims to promote the exchange of views on regional and international developments while improving the effectiveness of the UAE’s foreign policy.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.