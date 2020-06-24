Microsoft launches new tech programme for Emirati students

By WAM

Microsoft has announced the launch of Tomoh, a unique programme designed to empower Emiratis to pursue careers in technology, in bid to help accelerate employability and skills among the UAE nationals.

Tomoh offers Emirati students, graduates, and job seekers the opportunity to embark on a professional development journey that includes Microsoft trainings and certification, and on-the-job experience.

The programme was launched at a virtual event 23 held in the presence of Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources & Emiratisation.

It was attended by senior officials and executives from both the Ministry and Microsoft, including participants who enrolled in the first batch of the ‘Tomoh’ programme.

Coinciding with the event, a MoU was also signed between Ahmad Yousuf Al Nasser, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources Development and Sayed Hashish, General Manager, Microsoft UAE for expanding collaboration on Emiratisation initiatives and contribute to enhance skillsets and employability amongst local talent of the country.

Al Hamli, lauding the Ministry’s partnership with Microsoft, said: "Tomoh will contribute to the efforts of empowering young citizens in increasing their competitiveness in the technology sector and lead to its rapid growth in the UAE."

The initiative reaffirms Microsoft’s commitment towards Emiratization efforts that are centred on developing partnerships between the government and private sectors.

"Tomoh is aligned with our strategic goals of Emiratisation as it provides appropriate training opportunities for citizens, whether students or researchers on the job, developing and honing their skills, and enhancing their employment opportunities in one of the world's leading technology companies," stated the minister.

He called upon the youth of the country to make the most of the opportunities that are available to them to equip themselves with skills of the digital revolution and technologies such as artificial intelligence to contribute effectively to the future of the country.

Microsoft (UAE) General Manager Sayed Hashish said: "With a shared vision to support the government’s emiritisation efforts, Tomoh is a unique initiative designed to boost employability amongst Emirati youth by equipping them with globally recognized skills."

"Together, we will empower local talent with technical specialties and work experience to pursue careers in both, public and private sectors," he added.

