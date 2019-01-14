Middle East’s largest sign, graphic imaging show opens in Dubai

By WAM

The Middle East’s largest sign and graphic imaging show, SGI Dubai 2019, was inaugurated today by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office.

In its 22nd year, the event is the most anticipated trade show for the printing and signage industry in the Middle East.

Exhibitors from across the globe are taking part in SGI Dubai which brings together various players in the MENA region’s $35.1 billion printing and signage market.

A big draw during the exhibition was the unveiling of a poster that features the image of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Claimed to be one of the largest indoor banners in the world, this marvel of printing stands at seven metres by seven metres.

The poster symbolises the industry’s gratitude towards the inspiring leader for completing 50 years in the service of the nation.

The poster was created by the Epson team in Dubai in collaboration with the organisers of the show.

Major brands such as Canon Middle East, Epson, Flex-Europa, Blue Rhine, Brother International and OKI, among others, will be showcasing the latest technology in the world of printing and signage.

The MENA printing market is poised to grow at an annual rate of nine percent across segments and is estimated to reach US$54 billion by 2022, according to a Smithers Pira report.

At the inauguration, Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, Chairman of the International Expo-Consults, said, "For the past two decades, we have strived to promote the large format printing and signage industry in this region.

We have partnered with almost every brand from all over, be it big or small, to ensure that the regional market is just as competitive as the rest of the world.

We are proud of what the show has become and our contribution to the growth of the industry.

Moving forward, we are committed to adapt to the evolving needs of the end customers and will ensure that SGI Dubai will remain as respected and relevant to the local industry as it is today".

SGI Dubai 2019 is a unique trade show that addresses the needs of stakeholders in the signage and large format printing industry.

The event has brought together the best players in the industry from across the globe.

Hundreds of international and regional exhibitors are showcasing the latest in UV printing, textile printing, retail, LED and various signage technologies.

Thousands of visitors from across the globe, including the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe, are attending the event.