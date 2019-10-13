Millennium Al Barsha opens its doors

By Staff

Millennium Al Barsha, a four-star hotel located in Al Barsha area in close proximity to Mall of the Emirates, is now soft open for business and leisure travelers.

The hotel is developed and owned by Deyaar Development PJSC, one of the UAE’s leading property development and real estate services companies and managed by Millennium Hotels and Resorts, Middle East and Africa- one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region.

Christian Palacin, General Manager of Millennium Al Barsha, said, “We are pleased to announce the opening of Millennium Al Barsha and look forward to create a unique hospitality experience for all our guests. The hotel’s perfect location in the bustling area of Al Barsha, near Mall of the Emirates and at a short distance from all business and leisure areas make it the ideal choice for business and leisure travelers alike.”

Millennium Al Barsha includes 299 well-appointed rooms and suites and 109 serviced apartments featuring all modern amenities and the latest technology. The hotel’s facilities include House of Colours, an all-day dining restaurant serving international cuisine showcases playfulness with its open kitchen concept, Moroccan Kitchen serves an authentic Moroccan cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere. Pool Deck is the rooftop lounge serving light snacks and beverages, while the Lobby lounge epitomizes relaxed ambiance with a selection of coffee, tea and fresh juices.

The hotel also features a SPA, two rooftop swimming pools, a state-of-the-art gym, sauna and steam room, a fully equipped Kids Club as well as a playground with fun games and activities for children from one up to 12 years of age. Millennium Al Barsha also provides a range of impressive conference and 5 meeting rooms, designed to host small social occasions as well as large corporate meetings and events.