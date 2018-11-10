Minister of Community Development salutes Dubai Women’s Triathlon participants

By Wam

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, saluted the spirit of the contestants in the second Dubai Women’s Triathlon after presenting the winners with their medals.

Organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of the Dubai Sports Council in association with the Dubai Ladies Club, the second edition of the women’s only triathlon attracted 324 participants of different age and nationalities, including People of Determination and 121 Emiratis, who were assured of complete privacy as no men were allowed near the swimming competition. Ladies were given lifeguard duties.

Irishwoman Deirdre Casey, a veteran of more than 50 triathlons, took the top honours in the Olympic Standard race with a time of 02:07:42, Great Britain’s Helen O’Neile clocked 01:11:28 to top the charts in the Sprint Race, while Venezuela’s Joselyn Brea was the fastest in the Super Sprint Open Category with a time of 35:42. In the Super Sprint race for Emirati nationals, Wafa Hasher finished first.

"I am really pleased to see so many participants of different nationalities take part," Buhumaid said. "Their enthusiasm is really infectious and I am confident that in the years to come, this event will become one of the best with a great number of participants."

"Organising such events for women is really important because the importance of sports and physical activity cannot be understated. It is crucial for the health, happiness and wellbeing of our society," she added.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, was also present at the awards ceremony along with Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Dubai Women’s Establishment, Hala Youssef Badri, Vice President of Dubai Women’s Establishment, Moza Al Marri, Board member of Dubai Sports Council and Chairperson of DSC’s Women’s Sports Committee, and Lamia Abdulaziz Khan, Chairperson of the Organising Committee, Vice Chairperson of DSC’s Women’s Sports Committee and Director of Dubai Ladies Club.

The organising committee will donate all the proceeds from the event to Al Jalila Foundation’s iMcan programme to help women who have lost their limbs to get a prosthesis.

"The increase in the number of participants for this second edition of Dubai Women’s Triathlon reflects the growing interest of women in the UAE to take part in sports competitions and lead a physically active lifestyle," Khan said.

"It was really pleasing for us as organisers to welcome all these participants and I can proudly declare that each one of the participants is a winner today."