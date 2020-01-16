Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia visits Wahat Al Karama

By WAM

Dr. Miro Cerar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia visited this Wednesday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon his arrival, Dr. Cerar was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

Afterwards Cerar went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

During the visit, the Slovenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs was accompanied by Slovenian Ambassador to the UAE.

The tour was terminated by a word written by the Slovenian Minister in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

