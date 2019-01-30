Minister of Health meets British Ambassador

By Wam

Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, today met with Patrick Moody, the British ambassador to the UAE, and the accompanying delegation on the sidelines of the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress (Arab Health 2019).

During the meeting, both parties discussed areas of mutual interest and potential cooperation between the two countries. They also discussed means of benefiting from the UK's expertise in healthcare sector, through partnerships and agreements.

The meeting also highlighted the innovative initiatives and projects launched by the Ministry, as well as the latest advancements in healthcare industry and the prospects of cooperation with the United Kingdom, with the two sides reviewing best practices in the healthcare industry, as well as the measures taken by the Ministry to boost the UAE’s leading position in the field.

The minister also met Mile Oleman, Deputy General Manager, and Consultant at Johnson & Johnson - UAE, and discussed mutual cooperation between the Ministry and the company.